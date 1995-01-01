azn
AZN - المانات الأذربيجاني

The المانات الأذربيجاني is the currency of أذربيجان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular المانات الأذربيجاني exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find المانات الأذربيجاني rates and a currency converter.

المانات الأذربيجاني Stats

Nameالمانات الأذربيجاني
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

المانات الأذربيجاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
أذربيجان

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٣٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٥٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩٦٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩١
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٦١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜