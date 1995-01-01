azn
AZN - Aserbaidschan-Manat

The Aserbaidschan-Manat is the currency of Aserbaidschan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aserbaidschan-Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Aserbaidschan-Manat rates and a currency converter.

Aserbaidschan-Manat Stats

NameAserbaidschan-Manat
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Aserbaidschan-Manat Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Aserbaidschan

