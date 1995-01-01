AZN - Aserbaidschan-Manat

The Aserbaidschan-Manat is the currency of Aserbaidschan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aserbaidschan-Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Aserbaidschan-Manat rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Aserbaidschan-Manat
|Symbol
|₼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qepik
|Minor unit symbol
|qr
|Top AZN conversion
|AZN to USD
|Top AZN chart
|AZN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|Users
Aserbaidschan
