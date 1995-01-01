azn
AZN - Azerbajdzjansk manat

The Azerbajdzjansk manat is the currency of Azerbajdzjan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbajdzjansk manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Azerbajdzjansk manat rates and a currency converter.

Azerbajdzjansk manat Stats

NameAzerbajdzjansk manat
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Azerbajdzjansk manat Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Azerbajdzjan

