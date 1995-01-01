AZN - Azerbeidzjaanse Manat

The Azerbeidzjaanse Manat is the currency of Azerbeidzjan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbeidzjaanse Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Azerbeidzjaanse Manat rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Azerbeidzjaanse Manat
|Symbol
|₼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qepik
|Minor unit symbol
|qr
|Top AZN conversion
|AZN to USD
|Top AZN chart
|AZN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|Users
Azerbeidzjan
