AZN - Azerbeidzjaanse Manat

The Azerbeidzjaanse Manat is the currency of Azerbeidzjan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbeidzjaanse Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Azerbeidzjaanse Manat rates and a currency converter.

Azerbeidzjaanse Manat Stats

NameAzerbeidzjaanse Manat
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Azerbeidzjaanse Manat Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Azerbeidzjan

