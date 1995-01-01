azn
AZN - 阿塞拜疆馬納特

The 阿塞拜疆馬納特 is the currency of 阿塞拜疆. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿塞拜疆馬納特 exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find 阿塞拜疆馬納特 rates and a currency converter.

阿塞拜疆馬納特 Stats

Name阿塞拜疆馬納特
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

阿塞拜疆馬納特 Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
阿塞拜疆

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07467
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903797
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.667047

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%