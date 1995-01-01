azn
AZN - Manat azerbaïdjanais

The Manat azerbaïdjanais is the currency of Azerbaïdjan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat azerbaïdjanais exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Manat azerbaïdjanais rates and a currency converter.

Manat azerbaïdjanais Stats

NameManat azerbaïdjanais
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Manat azerbaïdjanais Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Azerbaïdjan

