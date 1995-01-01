azn
AZN - アゼルバイジャンマナト

The アゼルバイジャンマナト is the currency of アゼルバイジャン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アゼルバイジャンマナト exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find アゼルバイジャンマナト rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

アゼルバイジャンマナト Stats

Nameアゼルバイジャンマナト
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

アゼルバイジャンマナト Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
アゼルバイジャン

Why are you interested in AZN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AZN email updatesGet AZN rates on my phoneGet a AZN currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18067
USD / JPY161.444
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903785
USD / CAD1.36709
EUR / JPY173.485
AUD / USD0.666999

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%