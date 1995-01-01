AZN - アゼルバイジャンマナト

The アゼルバイジャンマナト is the currency of アゼルバイジャン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アゼルバイジャンマナト exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN , and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find アゼルバイジャンマナト rates and a currency converter.