azn
AZN - Manat azerbaiyano

The Manat azerbaiyano is the currency of Azerbaiyán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat azerbaiyano exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Manat azerbaiyano rates and a currency converter.

Manat azerbaiyano Stats

NameManat azerbaiyano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Manat azerbaiyano Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Azerbaiyán

