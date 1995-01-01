azn
AZN - Manat azeri

The Manat azeri is the currency of Azerbaijão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat azeri exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Manat azeri rates and a currency converter.

Manat azeri Stats

NameManat azeri
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Manat azeri Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Azerbaijão

