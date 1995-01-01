azn
AZN - Manat azero

The Manat azero is the currency of Azerbaigian. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat azero exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Manat azero rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Manat azero Stats

NameManat azero
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Manat azero Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Azerbaigian

Why are you interested in AZN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AZN email updatesGet AZN rates on my phoneGet a AZN currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18069
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26868
USD / CHF0,903788
USD / CAD1,36700
EUR / JPY173,485
AUD / USD0,667012

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%