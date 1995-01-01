ALL - الليك الألباني

all
The الليك الألباني is the currency of ألبانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الليك الألباني exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find الليك الألباني rates and a currency converter.

الليك الألباني Stats

Nameالليك الألباني
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

الليك الألباني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
ألبانيا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣١٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٣٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٦٠١
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٦٦٠
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٦٩٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٥٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤١٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٧١٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜