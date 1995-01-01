all
ALL - Lek albanais

The Lek albanais is the currency of Albanie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lek albanais exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Lek albanais rates and a currency converter.

Lek albanais Stats

NameLek albanais
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

Lek albanais Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
Albanie

