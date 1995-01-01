all
ALL - 阿尔巴尼列克

The 阿尔巴尼列克 is the currency of 阿尔巴尼. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿尔巴尼列克 exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L.

阿尔巴尼列克 Stats

Name阿尔巴尼列克
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

阿尔巴尼列克 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
阿尔巴尼

