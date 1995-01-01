ALL - 阿爾巴尼亞列克

The 阿爾巴尼亞列克 is the currency of 阿爾巴尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿爾巴尼亞列克 exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL , and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find 阿爾巴尼亞列克 rates and a currency converter.