all
ALL - 阿爾巴尼亞列克

The 阿爾巴尼亞列克 is the currency of 阿爾巴尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿爾巴尼亞列克 exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find 阿爾巴尼亞列克 rates and a currency converter.

阿爾巴尼亞列克 Stats

Name阿爾巴尼亞列克
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

阿爾巴尼亞列克 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
阿爾巴尼亞

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07463
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.456
GBP / USD1.26867
USD / CHF0.903844
USD / CAD1.36738
EUR / JPY173.505
AUD / USD0.666981

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%