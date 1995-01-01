all
ALL - アルバニアレク

The アルバニアレク is the currency of アルバニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アルバニアレク exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find アルバニアレク rates and a currency converter.

アルバニアレク Stats

Nameアルバニアレク
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL conversionALL to USD

アルバニアレク Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
アルバニア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18068
USD / JPY161.449
GBP / USD1.26874
USD / CHF0.903791
USD / CAD1.36712
EUR / JPY173.491
AUD / USD0.666983

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%