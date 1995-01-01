all
ALL - Lek albanés

The Lek albanés is the currency of Albania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lek albanés exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Lek albanés rates and a currency converter.

Lek albanés Stats

NameLek albanés
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

Lek albanés Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
Albania

