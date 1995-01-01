all
ALL - Albansk lek

The Albansk lek is the currency of Albanien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albansk lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Albansk lek rates and a currency converter.

Albansk lek Stats

NameAlbansk lek
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

Albansk lek Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
Albanien

