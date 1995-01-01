all
ALL - Albanischer Lek

The Albanischer Lek is the currency of Albanien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanischer Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Albanischer Lek rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Albanischer Lek Stats

NameAlbanischer Lek
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

Albanischer Lek Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
Albanien

Why are you interested in ALL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ALL email updatesGet ALL rates on my phoneGet a ALL currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07361
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,494
GBP / USD1,26755
USD / CHF0,903968
USD / CAD1,36977
EUR / JPY173,381
AUD / USD0,665687

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %