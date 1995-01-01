ALL - Albanischer Lek

The Albanischer Lek is the currency of Albanien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanischer Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Albanischer Lek rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Albanischer Lek
|Symbol
|Lek
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qindarkë
|Minor unit symbol
|Qindarkë
|Top ALL conversion
|ALL to USD
|Top ALL chart
|ALL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Albania
|Users
Albanien
