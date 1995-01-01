all
ALL - Lek albanês

The Lek albanês is the currency of Albânia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lek albanês exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Lek albanês rates and a currency converter.

Lek albanês Stats

NameLek albanês
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

Lek albanês Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
Albânia

