SBD - Dólar das Ilhas Salomão

The Dólar das Ilhas Salomão is the currency of Ilhas Salomão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar das Ilhas Salomão exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar das Ilhas Salomão rates and a currency converter.

Dólar das Ilhas Salomão Stats

NameDólar das Ilhas Salomão
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Dólar das Ilhas Salomão Profile

Users
Ilhas Salomão

