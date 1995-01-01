sbd
SBD - Dollar des îles Salomon

The Dollar des îles Salomon is the currency of Salomon. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar des îles Salomon exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar des îles Salomon rates and a currency converter.

Dollar des îles Salomon Stats

NameDollar des îles Salomon
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Dollar des îles Salomon Profile

Users
Salomon

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,448
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903718
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,523
AUD / USD0,666993

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %