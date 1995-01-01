SBD - Dollar des îles Salomon

The Dollar des îles Salomon is the currency of Salomon. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar des îles Salomon exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar des îles Salomon rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollar des îles Salomon
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top SBD conversion
|SBD to USD
|Top SBD chart
|SBD to USD chart
|Users
Salomon
Salomon
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SBD email updatesGet SBD rates on my phoneGet a SBD currency data API for my business