SBD - ソロモン諸島ドル

The ソロモン諸島ドル is the currency of ソロモン諸島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ソロモン諸島ドル exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find ソロモン諸島ドル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ソロモン諸島ドル
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top SBD conversion
|SBD to USD
|Top SBD chart
|SBD to USD chart
|Users
ソロモン諸島
ソロモン諸島
