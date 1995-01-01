SBD - 所羅門群島元

The 所羅門群島元 is the currency of 所羅門群島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 所羅門群島元 exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 所羅門群島元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|所羅門群島元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top SBD conversion
|SBD to USD
|Top SBD chart
|SBD to USD chart
|Users
所羅門群島
所羅門群島
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SBD email updatesGet SBD rates on my phoneGet a SBD currency data API for my business