SBD - 所羅門群島元

The 所羅門群島元 is the currency of 所羅門群島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 所羅門群島元 exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 所羅門群島元 rates and a currency converter.

所羅門群島元 Stats

Name所羅門群島元
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

所羅門群島元 Profile

Users
所羅門群島

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07474
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.442
GBP / USD1.26894
USD / CHF0.903803
USD / CAD1.36741
EUR / JPY173.508
AUD / USD0.666932

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%