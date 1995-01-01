sbd
SBD - Dollaro delle Salomone

The Dollaro delle Salomone is the currency of Isole Salomone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro delle Salomone exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro delle Salomone rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro delle Salomone Stats

NameDollaro delle Salomone
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Dollaro delle Salomone Profile

Users
Isole Salomone

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07481
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,446
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903715
USD / CAD1,36734
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666996

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%