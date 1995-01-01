sbd
SBD - Salomon-dollar

The Salomon-dollar is the currency of Salomonöarna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salomon-dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Salomon-dollar rates and a currency converter.

Salomon-dollar Stats

NameSalomon-dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Salomon-dollar Profile

Users
Salomonöarna

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07315
GBP / EUR1,18028
USD / JPY161,589
GBP / USD1,26662
USD / CHF0,904729
USD / CAD1,36956
EUR / JPY173,410
AUD / USD0,665697

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %