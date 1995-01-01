sbd
SBD - Salomonen-Dollar

The Salomonen-Dollar is the currency of Salomonen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salomonen-Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Salomonen-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Salomonen-Dollar Stats

NameSalomonen-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Salomonen-Dollar Profile

Users
Salomonen

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07476
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,436
GBP / USD1,26892
USD / CHF0,903621
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666922

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %