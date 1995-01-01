sbd
SBD - Salomon-dollar

The Salomon-dollar is the currency of Salomonseilanden. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salomon-dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Salomon-dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Salomon-dollar Stats

NameSalomon-dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Salomon-dollar Profile

Users
Salomonseilanden

