SBD - 所罗门群岛元

The 所罗门群岛元 is the currency of 所罗门群岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 所罗门群岛元 exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 所罗门群岛元 rates and a currency converter.

所罗门群岛元 Stats

Name所罗门群岛元
Symbol$
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

所罗门群岛元 Profile

Users
所罗门群岛

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07411
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.478
GBP / USD1.26807
USD / CHF0.904353
USD / CAD1.36814
EUR / JPY173.446
AUD / USD0.666578

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%