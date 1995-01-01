SBD - Dólar de las Islas Salomón

The Dólar de las Islas Salomón is the currency of Islas Salomón. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de las Islas Salomón exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de las Islas Salomón rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar de las Islas Salomón
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top SBD conversion
|SBD to USD
|Top SBD chart
|SBD to USD chart
|Users
Islas Salomón
Islas Salomón
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SBD email updatesGet SBD rates on my phoneGet a SBD currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07439
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18067
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,476
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26851
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903961
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36781
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,488
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666762
|▼