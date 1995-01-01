sbd
SBD - Dólar de las Islas Salomón

The Dólar de las Islas Salomón is the currency of Islas Salomón. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de las Islas Salomón exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de las Islas Salomón rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de las Islas Salomón Stats

NameDólar de las Islas Salomón
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Dólar de las Islas Salomón Profile

Users
Islas Salomón

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07439
GBP / EUR1,18067
USD / JPY161,476
GBP / USD1,26851
USD / CHF0,903961
USD / CAD1,36781
EUR / JPY173,488
AUD / USD0,666762

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %