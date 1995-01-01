SBD - Dólar de las Islas Salomón

The Dólar de las Islas Salomón is the currency of Islas Salomón. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de las Islas Salomón exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD , and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de las Islas Salomón rates and a currency converter.