BWP - Pula botsuano

The Pula botsuano is the currency of Botsuana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pula botsuano exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find Pula botsuano rates and a currency converter.

Pula botsuano Stats

NamePula botsuano
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

Pula botsuano Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
Botsuana

