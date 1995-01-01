bwp
BWP - البولا البوتسوانية

The البولا البوتسوانية is the currency of بوتسوانا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البولا البوتسوانية exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find البولا البوتسوانية rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

البولا البوتسوانية Stats

Nameالبولا البوتسوانية
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

البولا البوتسوانية Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
بوتسوانا

Why are you interested in BWP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BWP email updatesGet BWP rates on my phoneGet a BWP currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٣٨
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠١٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜