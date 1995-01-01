bwp
BWP - Botswaanse pula

The Botswaanse pula is the currency of Botswana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswaanse pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find Botswaanse pula rates and a currency converter.

Botswaanse pula Stats

NameBotswaanse pula
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

Botswaanse pula Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
Botswana

