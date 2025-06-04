Send Money from the UK

On a scheduled basis, Xe works with independent third-party market research companies to gather data on pricing and fees. These companies request and gather online money transfer quotes from XE and from a sample of banks for a specified transaction amount; for defined currency pairs and within a 2 minute period. These were indicative at the time the comparison was made. Get a real time quote from Xe.



Transaction details are recorded and supplied to Xe, including:

The money transfer exchange rate:

Xe Money Transfer (1.1542), Natwest (1.1383), Barclays (1.1332), HSBC (1.1280), Lloyds (1.1238)

2. The quantities of Buy and Sell currencies:

10,000 GBP (£) to EUROs (€)

3. The time and date that the exchange rate was quoted:

These exchange rates were obtained online at 12:30pm on Monday 28th June 2021

4. Any additional fees charged by the provider:

Xe Money Transfer (£0), Natwest (£15), Barclays (£0), HSBC (£0), Lloyds (£0)



The FX margin or spread is the revenue earned by the business when buying or selling the Foreign Currency. For the purposes of this comparison we have calculated the FX margin to be a percentage between each provider’s money transfer rate and the mid-market rate on Xe.com. The GBPEUR mid-market rate, at the time of quote was 1.1642, so the FX margin for Xe Money Transfer can be calculated as 0.87%.