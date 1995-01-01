bwp
BWP - Pula du Botswana

The Pula du Botswana is the currency of Pula. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pula du Botswana exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find Pula du Botswana rates and a currency converter.

Pula du Botswana Stats

NamePula du Botswana
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

Pula du Botswana Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
Pula

