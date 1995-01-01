bwp
BWP - Pula botsuanés

The Pula botsuanés is the currency of Botsuana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pula botsuanés exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find Pula botsuanés rates and a currency converter.

Pula botsuanés Stats

NamePula botsuanés
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

Pula botsuanés Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
Botsuana

