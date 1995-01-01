BWP - 博茨瓦纳普拉

The 博茨瓦纳普拉 is the currency of 博茨瓦纳. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 博茨瓦纳普拉 exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find 博茨瓦纳普拉 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|博茨瓦纳普拉
|Symbol
|P
|Minor unit
|1/100 = thebe
|Minor unit symbol
|t
|Coins
|Freq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
|Central bank
|Bank of Botswana
|Users
博茨瓦纳
