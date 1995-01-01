bwp
BWP - 博茨瓦纳普拉

The 博茨瓦纳普拉 is the currency of 博茨瓦纳. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 博茨瓦纳普拉 exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find 博茨瓦纳普拉 rates and a currency converter.

博茨瓦纳普拉 Stats

Name博茨瓦纳普拉
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

博茨瓦纳普拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
博茨瓦纳

