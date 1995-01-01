bwp
BWP - ボツワナプラ

The ボツワナプラ is the currency of ボツワナ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ボツワナプラ exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find ボツワナプラ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ボツワナプラ Stats

Nameボツワナプラ
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

ボツワナプラ Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
ボツワナ

Why are you interested in BWP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BWP email updatesGet BWP rates on my phoneGet a BWP currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07310
GBP / EUR1.18080
USD / JPY161.541
GBP / USD1.26711
USD / CHF0.904156
USD / CAD1.37022
EUR / JPY173.349
AUD / USD0.665159

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%