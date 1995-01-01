bwp
BWP - 博茨瓦納普拉

The 博茨瓦納普拉 is the currency of 博茨瓦納. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 博茨瓦納普拉 exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find 博茨瓦納普拉 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

博茨瓦納普拉 Stats

Name博茨瓦納普拉
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

博茨瓦納普拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
博茨瓦納

Why are you interested in BWP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BWP email updatesGet BWP rates on my phoneGet a BWP currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07454
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.421
GBP / USD1.26829
USD / CHF0.903611
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.454
AUD / USD0.666655

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%