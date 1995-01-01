BWP - Pula del Botswana

The Pula del Botswana is the currency of Pula. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pula del Botswana exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find Pula del Botswana rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Pula del Botswana
|Symbol
|P
|Minor unit
|1/100 = thebe
|Minor unit symbol
|t
|Top BWP conversion
|BWP to USD
|Top BWP chart
|BWP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
|Central bank
|Bank of Botswana
|Users
Pula
Pula
