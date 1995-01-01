omr
オマーンリアル Stats

Nameオマーンリアル
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
オマーンリアル Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
オマーン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07485
GBP / EUR1.18069
USD / JPY161.429
GBP / USD1.26907
USD / CHF0.903769
USD / CAD1.36734
EUR / JPY173.512
AUD / USD0.667016

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%