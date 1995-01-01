omr
OMR - الريال العماني

The الريال العماني is the currency of عمان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الريال العماني exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find الريال العماني rates and a currency converter.

الريال العماني Stats

Nameالريال العماني
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

الريال العماني Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
عمان

