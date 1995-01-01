omr
OMR - 阿曼里亞爾

The 阿曼里亞爾 is the currency of 阿曼. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿曼里亞爾 exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 阿曼里亞爾 rates and a currency converter.

阿曼里亞爾 Stats

Name阿曼里亞爾
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

阿曼里亞爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
阿曼

