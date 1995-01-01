omr
OMR - 阿曼里亚尔

The 阿曼里亚尔 is the currency of 阿曼. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿曼里亚尔 exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 阿曼里亚尔 rates and a currency converter.

阿曼里亚尔 Stats

Name阿曼里亚尔
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

阿曼里亚尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
阿曼

