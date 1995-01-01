omr
OMR - Rial omanense

The Rial omanense is the currency of Omã. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial omanense exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial omanense rates and a currency converter.

Rial omanense Stats

NameRial omanense
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Rial omanense Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Omã

