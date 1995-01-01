omr
OMR - Rial dell'Oman

The Rial dell'Oman is the currency of Oman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial dell'Oman exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial dell'Oman rates and a currency converter.

Rial dell'Oman Stats

NameRial dell'Oman
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Rial dell'Oman Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Oman

