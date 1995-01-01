omr
OMR - Rial de Omán

The Rial de Omán is the currency of Omán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial de Omán exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial de Omán rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rial de Omán Stats

NameRial de Omán
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Rial de Omán Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Omán

Why are you interested in OMR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to OMR email updatesGet OMR rates on my phoneGet a OMR currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07325
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,610
GBP / USD1,26694
USD / CHF0,904852
USD / CAD1,36968
EUR / JPY173,449
AUD / USD0,665770

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %