OMR - Omaanse rial

The Omaanse rial is the currency of Oman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omaanse rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Omaanse rial rates and a currency converter.

Omaanse rial Stats

NameOmaanse rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Omaanse rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Oman

