omr
OMR - Omanischer Rial

The Omanischer Rial is the currency of Oman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omanischer Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Omanischer Rial rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Omanischer Rial Stats

NameOmanischer Rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Omanischer Rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Oman

Why are you interested in OMR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to OMR email updatesGet OMR rates on my phoneGet a OMR currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903611
USD / CAD1,36734
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,666922

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %