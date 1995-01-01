OMR - Omanischer Rial

The Omanischer Rial is the currency of Oman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omanischer Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Omanischer Rial rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Omanischer Rial
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/1000 = Baisa
|Minor unit symbol
|bz
|Top OMR conversion
|OMR to USD
|Top OMR chart
|OMR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Oman
|Users
Oman
