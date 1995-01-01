OMR - Rial omanais

omr
The Rial omanais is the currency of Oman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial omanais exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial omanais rates and a currency converter.

Rial omanais Stats

NameRial omanais
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Rial omanais Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Oman

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07480
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,444
GBP / USD1,26894
USD / CHF0,903694
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667004

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %