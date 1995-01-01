mur
MUR - Roupie mauricienne

The Roupie mauricienne is the currency of Maurice. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roupie mauricienne exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Roupie mauricienne rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Roupie mauricienne Stats

NameRoupie mauricienne
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Roupie mauricienne Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Maurice

Why are you interested in MUR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MUR email updatesGet MUR rates on my phoneGet a MUR currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26894
USD / CHF0,903680
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,513
AUD / USD0,666990

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %